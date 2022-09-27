Zodiac signs who are dangerous as a pair

In life, positive relations are key to one’s well-being. While healthy, loving relations provide you with comfort and support, toxic relationships can cause you distress and fill your mind with negative thoughts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fortunately, based on key personality traits astrologers have been able to identify which zodiac signs make the most toxic and dangerous partners. Here’s a list of six zodiac pairs that bring out the worst in each other.

Aries and Cancer : As it is said fire and water do not mix, Aries and Cancer are fundamentally incompatible. Cancer being a water sign is extremely sensitive, this is the key reason why Aries doesn't get along with it. The fire sign's direct style has the potential to always unintentionally harm Cancer's feelings.

Taurus and Leo: Taurus and Leos are likely to struggle. Leos need constant attention and reassurance which Tauruses fail to provide. Also, Leos love to have their way in literally everything while Taurus is one of the most dominating signs and hates to relinquish control. These two are unlikely to be at peace with each other.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini and Scorpio: Gemini and Scorpio both famously share the reputation for being the most challenging of all zodiac signs. One can only imagine the chaos when these two troublemakers are put in the same room. Scorpios are demanding. At first, Geminis may be fascinated by a Scorpio’s caring nature but soon this spark will fade as Scorpio’s need for constant attention will exceed Gemini’s capability.

Virgo and Sagittarius: Even the most adaptable Virgo cannot stand the mess created by a Sagittarius. Sagittarius’s lack of respect for punctuality and cleanliness easily frustrates Virgo. Virgos are cautious, they don’t just analyze, they overanalyze every situation. On the other hand, the Sagittarius is as free as a bird. This spontaneous nature of a Sagittarius often comes off as a red flag to a Virgo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces and Libra: Pisces and Libra bring out the worst in each other. Interestingly, these signs are complete opposites except when it comes to flaws. They can make some of the worst decisions together. Pisces prefers someone soft and gentle whereas Libra prefers someone strong and daring. These two simply do not complement each other.

Capricorn and Leo: Being an earth sign, Capricorns are known to be grounded, detached, and appreciators of tradition and culture, whereas the fiery fire sign, Leo, loves to live on the edge. Leos want to feel adored, they hate to feel the constant need to win someone over. Capricorn’s cold ways of dealing with relationships fail to reassure Leos of their love. It’s just hard to combine the energy of this spontaneous fire sign with the cool and composed earth sign.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are based on Vedic astrology scriptures. Reader discretion is advised.)