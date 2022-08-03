Pisces Daily Horoscope for August 3, 2022: Read your love prediction

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) The financial condition of Pisceans remains strong. Your start-up venture may bring huge profits. Your health may be in good form. Indulging in outdoor activities and making healthy changes in your lifestyle may bring overall wellness. Your family front may be peaceful. You may enjoy solitude at home, helping you to relax. However, your professional life may be rough. Not completing assignments before deadline habitually could land you in trouble. On the romantic front, misunderstandings may create rifts in the relationship. You may have to sort out your differences patiently to bring your love life back on track. A short trip together to someplace quiet and exciting with your significant other may be beneficial for you both. Those dealing in property sales may strike a profitable bargain. Students are likely to get into careers of their choice through campus placements.

Pisces Finance Today Pisces, your current investments are likely to bring you financial gains, securing your future. You may have excess funds to invest in stocks. Now is also the right time to think of floating a new business venture with the extra income.

Pisces Family Today On the domestic front, your children may make you proud of their achievements. The atmosphere at home is likely to improve and the news of marriage alliance for an eligible sibling in the family can spread cheer.

Pisces Career Today Some Pisces natives may experience significant changes on the job front, which is likely to affect their life. You can expect an undesirable transfer to a different city. You might likely be dissatisfied with your current position.

Pisces Health Today Pisces, your shift to a healthier lifestyle may give you reason to enjoy life happily. With light work-out routines, your minor ailments may disappear and it is likely to start to show a positive effect on your mental health too.

Pisces Love Life Today Pisceans are likely to start a whirlwind romance with someone interesting from the workplace. However, make sure to keep the relationship under wraps until and unless you are perfectly sure where this romance is headed.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

