Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 3, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You are likely to gain financially, as profits accrue in something you are currently involved in. A deal which you thought had slipped through your fingers will come back within your grasp. An old ailment that had been pestering you will soon disappear. A celebration on the domestic front is in the offing and will keep you in an upbeat mood. A favourable day is foreseen for property dealers and real estate developers.

Love Focus: Romance will be farthest from your mind today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will manage to think up ways to save money and be able to add to your wealth. Freelancers are likely to strike it rich and bag a lucrative project. You enjoy good health by adopting a fitness regimen. You may benefit from the advice of spouse or a family member. Travelling out of station may appear more of a hassle than an enjoyable outing. You can expect a positive outcome on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may succumb to someone’s charms soon!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A windfall may be expected by some playing the stocks or involved in trade. Something planned meticulously is likely to take off smoothly on the professional front. You are likely to focus on health now and succeed in your efforts of keeping physically fit. Insensitivity of partner may hurt your feelings on the home front. Those planning for a long drive can expect an exciting time. Don’t take any property decisions today.

Love Focus: Lover may surprise you by showing up unannounced.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

A profitable day is foreseen, in which you are likely to earn much. You may appreciate a decision taken by higher ups at work that directly affects you. Your resolve to keep yourself fit will soon bear fruit. Some of you may spend the day in doing something constructive on the home front. Some of you are likely to convert an official tour into a fun trip! This is a good time to sell an asset as you are likely to get a good price for it.

Love Focus: Differences threaten to end a relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

There is a good chance of making some money on the side. Progress at work will be satisfactory and allow you to take up other professional issues. Eating right and a disciplined life will be the key to your good health. You will do much to bring peace and harmony at home. Driving around with friends is likely to give some a solid high. Good return from a sale of property is possible for some.

Love Focus: Romantically you are likely to find yourself on cloud nine.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will find yourself well off financially at this point of time. Your performance at work is likely to be praised. Interest in health foods is likely to be awakened in some. A good advice from a family member will help you look at an issue from a different perspective. You can plan to travel out of station on someone’s invitation. Tensions regarding property are set to disappear soon. A social gathering is likely to provide you a welcome change of scene.

Love Focus: You may not see eye-to-eye with lover over some issue.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Money begets money and you will prove it by investing it in the best possible manner. Professionals may find excellent opportunities coming their way today. Outside help in coming back in shape is likely to work wonders. Meeting old friends and relatives promises to make the day interesting and entertaining. Daily commuting can bug some. Property acquired recently promises to give good returns.

Love Focus: Taking the initiative on the love front is certain to make your romance rock.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Conserving money will be a sensible option at this juncture. Your balanced approach to workplace problems is likely to make you popular. Health-wise you are not likely to face any problems. Negativity on the domestic front can get you depressed and irritable. Travelling will help take your mind off depressing thoughts. Some property issues are likely to be resolved favourably.

Love Focus: You will succeed in dousing the flames of passion and how!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those in IT or hospitality industry will find the day favourable. Those feeling under the cloud on the health front are likely to bounce back fitter than ever. Shopping will be fun, but keep a tab on spending, as chances of going overboard look real. You are likely to do some fun things with family today. Changed environment by undertaking a short journey will be beneficial. Good returns from property are likely for some.

Love Focus: Lover may insist on exclusive time together, so go ahead and have fun.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Adding to your wealth is indicated, as you make the right financial moves. At work, you will be able to impress those who matter by your efficiency. Your self-discipline regarding food and drink will keep you in top physical condition. A property deal is likely to favour you. Family responsibilities will give little time for enjoyment, so it is for you to find time. Travelling to meet someone special may seem an attractive option for you today.

Love Focus: Love blossoms as cupid’s arrow hits the mark!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Some solid gains are foreseen on the financial front. Workload at office will give you little time to do your own thing. You will be regular in your workout and enjoy good health. You will soon find out that devoting more time to family have its advantages! Plans may be afoot for holidaying someplace exotic. Money pours in through a property deal. Your networking on the academic front is likely to remove many obstacles.

Love Focus: This is the time to let your hair down and have a rocking time with lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Enrolling for a financial scheme will be in your favor, as it promises to add to your wealth. Adopting some healthy alternatives will work wonders for you. You are likely to be in your element on the professional front today. Spending time with family will prove a perfect foil to counter stress. Setting out for a vacation now will be favorable. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: An old romantic interest will make a comeback, brightening your day.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON