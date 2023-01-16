Sagittarius Horoscope Today, January 16, 2023: Try moving on from the past

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Astrological Predictions says, welcome new opportunities at the work front as you finally reach newer heights in your career. Let bygones be bygones and focus on what’s coming up for. Open room for new abilities and projects that might come in your way. Healthwise, your mental strength will be your greatest support today. Your body will feel active and extremely flexible today. Going for brisk walks may feel quite energizing. Your finances seem to be under control with no hefty debts coming your way. You may utilize this time to leverage your assets. However, investing in properties may not be the best solution at this point. A family reunion is expected to happen very soon. You can expect this time to be full of mirth and merry. Cupid has finally struck you with its bow and you may experience love after a long time. Going on a long drive with your spouse can rekindle the old romance.

Sagittarius Finance Today:

You can expect stability in terms of your finances. An overseas friend is likely to pay you a large sum of money for a deed done in the past. The time is not quite right to loan any amount today.

Sagittarius Family Today:

Your family is likely to extend support and celebrate your victories. You are coming to terms with your relatives after a long break. You may have to guide a few younger siblings as they struggle with life choices.

Sagittarius Career Today:

You may rise in stature and honor at work as you get appreciated for your efforts and abilities. Job hopping is not recommended right now as you may receive the promotions and appraisals due very soon.

Sagittarius Health Today:

Going for morning exercises can really give you that extra push today. You are likely to experience a state of bliss as you relish the benefits of a good health. Let your mind wander away as it might give you the necessary break from overthinking.

Sagittarius Love Today:

Your romantic life is on the wheels! So many changes together. Enjoy this period of steaming passion and intimacy. Planning a weekend escape can really give you some quality time with your partner.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

