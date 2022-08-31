Scorpio Daily Horoscope for August 31, 2022: Look forward to a smooth day

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpio natives can look forward to a smooth day on the family front. Some positive news about a family member may also brighten your day. You succeed in overcoming several ailments by taking shelter from traditional remedies. Scorpios need to be inventive in their love life today. They should search for clever and silly ways to show their partner what he or she means to them. This may add a new zing to your relationship. The chance of getting counselled by a senior for some act of omission or commission at work is possible. Travelling with someone close to a distant place will be fun. Romance lurks in the wings in a journey you are about to take, so be prepared for an enjoyable time! A good price can be expected by those selling property. You are likely to be contacted by an old friend giving you a chance to rekindle sweet memories. Scorpios native's contention in an important matter may not be founded on sound judgement, seek out an expert for clarity.

Scorpio Finance Today Today only wise investments will enable us to fetch returns. Today Scorpios natives can be presented with many investment plans. However, weigh them before making any commitment. Make sure where you are planning to put hard-earned money because any hasty investment would jeopardise it.

Scorpio Family Today With your timely help, family bonds will grow stronger on enjoying others’ company. Keeping a playful attitude would help in maintaining domestic peace and harmony. Some of you may get a chance to visit someone you have not met in years.

Scorpio Career Today Colleagues unnecessary indulgence at work makes the atmosphere chaotic for Scorpios natives. You are likely to solely depend on subordinates for completing pending work, which might disappoint you at the end of the day. Ego problems with a senior at work cannot be ruled out, so watch your step.

Scorpio Health Today Scorpios natives are likely to get rid of some regular medication with an active and fit lifestyle. If you increase the duration or difficulty of your workout routine, you are sure to find that you start back on the road to weight loss and fitness!

Scorpio Love Life Today You will have to undertake the romantic journey for the sake of love life. The company of a partner would allow relaxation and focus attention on romance. Make efforts to spice up the relationship. Lend a helping hand to a romantic partner who may be facing some testing times.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

