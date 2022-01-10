Panchang January 10: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Ashtami of Shukla Paksha upto 12:24 PM after which Navami will start. Revati Nakshatra will be in effect upto 08:50 AM. Shiva Yoga will be in effect upto 10:37 AM after which Sidd will start. Bava Karana will be in effect upto 12:24 PM after which Balava will commence Moon will transit over Sagittarius.
Sunrise: 07:15
Sunset: 17:42
Tithi: Shukla Ashtami (upto 12:24 PM), Navami
Nakshatra: Revati (upto 08:50 AM), Ashwini
Yoga Shiva (upto 10:37 AM), Siddha
Karana Bava (upto 12:24 PM), Balava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:08 PM to 12:50 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:13 PM to 02:55 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:34 AM to 09:52 AM
Moon sign Aries (after 08:50 AM)
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +91991009477