Panchang January 13: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha upto 07:32 PM after which Dwadashi will start. Krittika Nakshatra will be in effect upto 05:07 PM after which Rohini will start. Shubha Yoga will be in effect upto 12:35 PM after which Shukla will start. Vishti Karana will be in effect upto 07:32 PM, after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Taurus.
Sunrise: 07:15
Sunset: 17:45
Tithi: Shukla Ekadashi (upto 07:32 PM), Dwadashi
Nakshatra: Krittika (upto 05:07 PM), Rohini
Yoga Shubha (upto 12:35 PM), Shukla
Karana Vishti (upto 07:32 PM), Bava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:09 PM to 12:51 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:15 PM to 02:57 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:49 PM to 03:07 PM
Moon sign Taurus
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Libra
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
