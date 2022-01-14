Panchang January 14: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Dwadashi of Shukla Paksha upto 10:19 PM after which Trayodashi will start. Rohini Nakshatra will be in effect upto 08:18 PM after which Mrigashirsha will start. Shukla Yoga will be in effect upto 101:36 PM after which Brahma will start. Karana Bava will be in effect upto 08:56 AM, after which Balava cast its effect upto 10:19 PM , after which Kaulava commence Moon will transit over Taurus.

Sunrise: 07:15

Sunset: 17:45

Tithi: Shukla Dwadashi (upto 10:19 PM), Trayodashi

Nakshatra: Rohini (upto 08:18 PM), Mrigashirsha

Yoga Shukla (upto 01:36 PM), Brahma

Karana Bava (upto 08:56 AM), Balava (upto 10:19 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:09 PM to 12:51 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:15 PM to 02:57 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:11 AM to 12:30 PM

Moon sign Taurus

Sun sign Sagittarius (upto 02:43 PM), Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Libra

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

