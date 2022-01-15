Panchang January 15: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha. Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 11:21 PM. Brahma Yoga will be in effect upto 02:34 PM after which Indra will start. Kaulava Karana will be in effect upto 11:39 AM after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Gemini.
Sunrise: 07:14
Sunset: 17:46
Tithi: Shukla Trayodashi
Nakshatra: Mrigashirsha (upto 11:21 PM), Ardra
Yoga Brahma (upto 02:34 PM), Indra
Karana Kaulava (upto 11:39 AM), Taitila
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:10 PM to 12:52 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:16 PM to 02:58 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:53 AM to 11:12 AM
Moon sign Gemini (after 09:51 AM)
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn
Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
