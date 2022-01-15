Panchang January 15: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha. Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 11:21 PM. Brahma Yoga will be in effect upto 02:34 PM after which Indra will start. Kaulava Karana will be in effect upto 11:39 AM after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Gemini.

Sunrise: 07:14

Sunset: 17:46

Tithi: Shukla Trayodashi

Nakshatra: Mrigashirsha (upto 11:21 PM), Ardra

Yoga Brahma (upto 02:34 PM), Indra

Karana Kaulava (upto 11:39 AM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:10 PM to 12:52 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:16 PM to 02:58 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:53 AM to 11:12 AM

Moon sign Gemini (after 09:51 AM)

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477