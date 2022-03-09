Panchang March 09: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Saptamiof Shukla Paksha and Krittika Nakshatra will be in effect upto 08:31 AM . Vishkambha Yoga will be in effect and Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 01:41 PM, after which Vanija will be in effect upto and Moon will transit over Taurus,
Sunrise: 06:38
Sunset: 18:26
Tithi: Shukla Saptami
Nakshatra: Krittika (upto 08:31 AM), Rohini
Yoga Vishkambha
Karana Garaja (upto 01:41 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:17 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:32 PM to 02:00 PM
Moon sign Taurus
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Libra
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
