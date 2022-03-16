Panchang March 16: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha upto 01:39 PM after which Chaturdashi will start. Magha Nakshatra will be in effect. Dhriti Yoga will be in effect . Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 01:39 PM AM, after which Garaja will transit over Aries upto 12:31 PM, after which Leo will start.
Sunrise: 06:30
Sunset: 18:30
Tithi: Shukla Trayodashi (upto 01:39 PM), Chaturdashi
Nakshatra: Magha
Yoga Dhriti
Karana Taitila (upto 01:39 PM), Garaja
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:18 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:30 PM to 02:00 PM
Moon sign Leo
Sun sign Pisces
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +91991009477