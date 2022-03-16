Panchang March 16: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha upto 01:39 PM after which Chaturdashi will start. Magha Nakshatra will be in effect. Dhriti Yoga will be in effect . Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 01:39 PM AM, after which Garaja will transit over Aries upto 12:31 PM, after which Leo will start.

Sunrise: 06:30

Sunset: 18:30

Tithi: Shukla Trayodashi (upto 01:39 PM), Chaturdashi

Nakshatra: Magha

Yoga Dhriti

Karana Taitila (upto 01:39 PM), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:18 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:30 PM to 02:00 PM

Moon sign Leo

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

