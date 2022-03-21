Panchang March 21: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Krishna Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha. Vishakha Nakshatra upto 08:14 PM after which Anuradha will start. Harshana Yoga will be in effect . Karana Balava will be in effect upto 04:14 AM, after which Kaulava will transit over Libra upto 02:33 PM, after which Scorpio will start.

Sunrise: 06:23

Sunset: 18:33

Tithi: Krishna Chaturthi (upto 06:24 AM), Panchami

Nakshatra: Vishakha (upto 08:14 PM), Anuradha

Yoga Harshana (upto 01:10 PM), Vajra

Karana Balava (upto 04:14 AM), Kaulava (upto 05:23 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:04 PM to 12:52 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:31 PM to 05:02 PM

Moon sign Libra (upto 02:33 PM), Scorpio

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Upto 02:33 PM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn; After 02:33 PM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 02:33 PM: Pisces; After 02:33 PM: Aries

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477