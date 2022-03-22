Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang March 22: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for March 22 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Published on Mar 22, 2022 04:05 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Krishna Tritiya up to 08:20 AM. Swati Nakshatra upto 09:31 PM after which Vishakha will start. Vyaghata Yoga will be in effect . Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 08:20 AM, after which Bava will transit over Libra.

Sunrise: 06:24 

Sunset: 18:33 

Tithi: Krishna Tritiya (upto 08:20 AM), Chaturthi 

Nakshatra: Swati (upto 09:31 PM), Vishakha 

Yoga Vyaghata (upto 03:55 PM), Harshana

Karana Vishti (upto 08:20 AM), Bava (upto 07:23 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:04 PM to 12:53 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:18 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 07:55 AM to 09:26 AM

Moon sign Libra

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavorable Moon sign Pisces

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

