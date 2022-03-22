Panchang March 22: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Krishna Tritiya up to 08:20 AM. Swati Nakshatra upto 09:31 PM after which Vishakha will start. Vyaghata Yoga will be in effect . Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 08:20 AM, after which Bava will transit over Libra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunrise: 06:24

Sunset: 18:33

Tithi: Krishna Tritiya (upto 08:20 AM), Chaturthi

Nakshatra: Swati (upto 09:31 PM), Vishakha

Yoga Vyaghata (upto 03:55 PM), Harshana

Karana Vishti (upto 08:20 AM), Bava (upto 07:23 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:04 PM to 12:53 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:18 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 07:55 AM to 09:26 AM

Moon sign Libra

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavorable Moon sign Pisces

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477