Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang March 24: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang March 24: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for March 24 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Saptami of Krishna Paksha.-HT-Photo
Published on Mar 24, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Saptami of Krishna Paksha. Jyeshtha Nakshatra upto 05:30 PM after which Mula will start. Siddhi Yoga will be in effect upto 07:29 AM after which Vyatipata will start. Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 01:12 PM, after which Bava will transit over Scorpio upto 05:30 PM, after which  Sagittarius will start.

Sunrise: 06:21

 Sunset: 18:34 

Tithi: Krishna Saptami 

Nakshatra: Jyeshtha (upto 05:30 PM), Mula 

Yoga Siddhi (upto 07:29 AM), Vyatipata

Karana Vishti (upto 01:12 PM ), Bava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:03 PM to 12:52 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:59 PM to 03:31 PM

Moon sign Scorpio (upto 05:30 PM), Sagittarius

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Upto 05:30 PM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius ; After 05:30 PM: Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 05:30 PM: Aries; After 05:30 PM: Taurus

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology hindu calendar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP