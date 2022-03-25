Panchang March 25 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Ashtami of Krishna Paksha upto 10:04 PM after which Navami will start . Mula Nakshatra upto 04:07 PM after which Purva Ashadha will start. Variyana Yoga will be in effect. Karana Balava will be in effect upto 11:06 AM, after which Kaulava upto 10:04 PM , Taitila will transit over Sagittarius.
Sunrise: 06:20
Sunset: 18:35
Tithi: Krishna Ashtami (upto 10:04 PM), Navami
Nakshatra: Mula (upto 04:07 PM), Purva Ashadha
Yoga Variyana
Karana Balava (upto 11:06 AM), Kaulava (upto 10:04 PM), Taitila
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:03 PM to 12:52 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 10:55 AM to 12:27 PM
Moon sign Sagittarius
Sun sign Pisces
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Taurus
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +91991009477