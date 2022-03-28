Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang March 28 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang March 28 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for March 28 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 04:15 PM after which Dwadashi will start.
Published on Mar 28, 2022 06:00 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Today is Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 04:15 PM after which Dwadashi will start. Shravana Nakshatra upto 01:32 PM after which Dhanishtha will start. Siddha Yoga will be in effect upto 05:40 PM after which Sadhya will start . Karana Balava will be in effect upto 04:15 PM, after which Kaulava will transit over Capricorn.

Sunrise: 06:16 

Sunset: 18:37 

Tithi: Krishna Ekadashi (upto 04:15 PM), Dwadashi 

Nakshatra: Shravana (upto 12:24 PM), Dhanishtha 

Yoga Siddha (upto 05:40 PM), Sadhya

Karana Balava (upto 04:15 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:02 PM to 12:51 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 07:49 AM to 09:21 AM

Moon sign Capricorn (upto 11:55 PM), Aquarius

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Upto 11:55 PM: Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces; After 11:55 PM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 11:55 PM: Gemini; After 11:55 PM: Cancer

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hindu calendar astrology sun signs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP