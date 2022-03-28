Panchang March 28 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 04:15 PM after which Dwadashi will start. Shravana Nakshatra upto 01:32 PM after which Dhanishtha will start. Siddha Yoga will be in effect upto 05:40 PM after which Sadhya will start . Karana Balava will be in effect upto 04:15 PM, after which Kaulava will transit over Capricorn.

Sunrise: 06:16

Sunset: 18:37

Tithi: Krishna Ekadashi (upto 04:15 PM), Dwadashi

Nakshatra: Shravana (upto 12:24 PM), Dhanishtha

Yoga Siddha (upto 05:40 PM), Sadhya

Karana Balava (upto 04:15 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:02 PM to 12:51 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 07:49 AM to 09:21 AM

Moon sign Capricorn (upto 11:55 PM), Aquarius

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Upto 11:55 PM: Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces; After 11:55 PM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 11:55 PM: Gemini; After 11:55 PM: Cancer

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477