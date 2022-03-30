Panchang March 30 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha upto 01:19 PM after which Chaturdashi will start. Shatabhisha Nakshatra upto 10:49 PM after which Purva Bhadrapada will start. Shubha Yoga will be in effect upto 01:02 PM after which Shukla will start . Karana Vanija will be in effect upto 01:19 PM, after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius
Sunrise: 06:14
Sunset: 18:38
Tithi: Krishna Trayodashi (upto 01:19 PM), Chaturdashi
Nakshatra: Shatabhisha (upto 10:49 AM), Purva Bhadrapada
Yoga Shubha (upto 01:02 PM), Shukla
Karana Vanija (upto 01:19 PM), Vishti
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:26 PM to 01:59 PM
Moon sign Aquarius
Sun sign Pisces
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
