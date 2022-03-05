Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang March 5: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for March 5 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Tritiya of Shukla Paksha upto 08:35 PM after which Pratipada will start.
Published on Mar 05, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Tritiya of Shukla Paksha upto 08:35 PM after which Pratipada will start. Revati Nakshatra will start. Shukla Yoga will be in effect. Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 08:34 AM, after which Garaja upto 08:35 PM, Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Pisces.

Sunrise: 06:42 

Sunset: 18:23 

Tithi: Shukla Tritiya (upto 08:35 PM), 

Chaturthi Nakshatra: Revati 

Yoga Shukla

Karana Taitila (upto 08:34 AM), Garaja (upto 08:35 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:09 PM to 12:56 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:16 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:37 AM to 11:05 AM

Moon sign Pisces

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Leo

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

