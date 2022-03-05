Panchang March 5: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Tritiya of Shukla Paksha upto 08:35 PM after which Pratipada will start. Revati Nakshatra will start. Shukla Yoga will be in effect. Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 08:34 AM, after which Garaja upto 08:35 PM, Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Pisces.
Sunrise: 06:42
Sunset: 18:23
Tithi: Shukla Tritiya (upto 08:35 PM),
Chaturthi Nakshatra: Revati
Yoga Shukla
Karana Taitila (upto 08:34 AM), Garaja (upto 08:35 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:09 PM to 12:56 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:16 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:37 AM to 11:05 AM
Moon sign Pisces
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Leo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
