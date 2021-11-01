Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang, November 1: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for November 1 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ekadashi of Krishan Paksha until 1:21 pm after which Dwadashi will start.
Published on Nov 01, 2021 04:00 AM IST
By Neeraj Dhankher

Today is Ekadashi of Krishan Paksha until 1:21 pm after which Dwadashi will start. Nakshatra Purva Phalguni will be in effect upto 12:53 pm after which Uttara Phalguni will be in effect the whole day. Indra Yoga to remain the whole day. Karan Balava will cast its effect till 01:21 pm after which Vanija will start. Moon will transit over Leo 

Sunrise 6:33 AM

Sunset 5:36 PM

Moonrise 03:30 AM (Nov 02)

Moonset 3:34 PM

Tithi Ekadashi (upto 01:21 PM), Dwadashi

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Purva Phalguni (upto 12:53 PM), Uttara Phalguni

Yoga Indra (upto 09:05 PM), Vaidhriti

Karana Balava upto (01:21 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:55 PM to 02:39 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 07:56 AM to 09:19 AM

Moon sign Leo (upto 06:40 PM), Virgo

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Upto 06:40 PM: Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Lucky Moon sign After 6:40 PM: Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn (upto 06:40 PM), Aquarius (after 06:40 PM)

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

