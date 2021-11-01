Panchang, November 1: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Ekadashi of Krishan Paksha until 1:21 pm after which Dwadashi will start. Nakshatra Purva Phalguni will be in effect upto 12:53 pm after which Uttara Phalguni will be in effect the whole day. Indra Yoga to remain the whole day. Karan Balava will cast its effect till 01:21 pm after which Vanija will start. Moon will transit over Leo
Sunrise 6:33 AM
Sunset 5:36 PM
Moonrise 03:30 AM (Nov 02)
Moonset 3:34 PM
Tithi Ekadashi (upto 01:21 PM), Dwadashi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Purva Phalguni (upto 12:53 PM), Uttara Phalguni
Yoga Indra (upto 09:05 PM), Vaidhriti
Karana Balava upto (01:21 PM), Kaulava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:55 PM to 02:39 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 07:56 AM to 09:19 AM
Moon sign Leo (upto 06:40 PM), Virgo
Sun sign Libra
Lucky Moon sign Upto 06:40 PM: Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces
Lucky Moon sign After 6:40 PM: Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn (upto 06:40 PM), Aquarius (after 06:40 PM)
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779