Panchang November 12: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Navami of Shukla Paksha . Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 02:54 PM after which Shatabhisha Ashadha. Karana Balava will cast its effect till 05:36 PM, after which Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius.
Sunrise 6:41 AM
Sunset 5:29 PM
Moonrise 1:48 PM
Moonset 01:02 AM (Nov 13)
Tithi Navami
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Dhanishtha (upto 02:54 PM), Shatabhisha
Yoga Dhruva
Karana Balava (upto 05:36 PM), Kaulava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:27 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 10:44 AM to 12:05 PM
Moon sign Aquarius
Sun sign Libra
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779