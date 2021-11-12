Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang November 12: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for November 12 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Navami of Shukla Paksha .
Published on Nov 12, 2021 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Navami of Shukla Paksha . Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 02:54 PM after which Shatabhisha Ashadha.  Karana Balava will cast its effect till 05:36 PM, after which Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius.

Sunrise 6:41 AM

Sunset 5:29 PM

Moonrise 1:48 PM

Moonset 01:02 AM (Nov 13)

Tithi Navami

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Dhanishtha (upto 02:54 PM), Shatabhisha

Yoga Dhruva

Karana Balava (upto 05:36 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 10:44 AM to 12:05 PM

Moon sign Aquarius

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

