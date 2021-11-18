Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang November 18: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for November 18 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha until 12:00 PM after which Purnima will start.
Published on Nov 18, 2021 10:59 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha until 12:00 PM after which Purnima will start. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 12:00 PM, after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Aries.

Sunrise 6:46 AM

Sunset 5:26 PM

Moonrise 4:53 PM

Moonset 06:33 AM (Nov 19)

Tithi Chaturdashi (upto 12:00 PM), Purnima

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Bharani

Yoga Variyana

Karana Vanija (upto 12:00 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:45 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:35 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:26 PM to 02:46 PM

Moon sign Aries

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

