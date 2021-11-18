Panchang November 18: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha until 12:00 PM after which Purnima will start. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 12:00 PM, after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Aries.
Sunrise 6:46 AM
Sunset 5:26 PM
Moonrise 4:53 PM
Moonset 06:33 AM (Nov 19)
Tithi Chaturdashi (upto 12:00 PM), Purnima
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Bharani
Yoga Variyana
Karana Vanija (upto 12:00 PM), Vishti
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:45 AM to 12:27 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:35 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:26 PM to 02:46 PM
Moon sign Aries
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
