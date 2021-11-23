Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang November 23: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang November 23: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for November 23 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwadashi of Krishna Paksha until 01:21 PM after which Dwadashi will start.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Dwadashi of Krishna Paksha until 01:21 PM after which Dwadashi will start. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect up to 12:53 PM after which Uttara Phalguni. Karana Balava will cast its effect till 01:21 PM,  after which Libra will transit over Capricorn.

Sunrise 6:33 AM

Sunset 5:36 PM

Moonrise 03:30 AM (Nov 02)

Moonset 3:34 PM

Tithi Ekadashi (upto 01:21 PM), Dwadashi

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Purva Phalguni (upto 12:53 PM), Uttara Phalguni

Yoga Indra (upto 09:05 PM), Vaidhriti

Karana Balava upto (01:21 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:55 PM to 02:39 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 07:56 AM to 09:19 AM

Moon sign Leo (upto 06:40 PM), Virgo

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Upto 06:40 PM: Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

After 6:40 PM: Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn (upto 06:40 PM), Aquarius (after 06:40 PM)

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
astrology hindu calendar sun signs
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Panchang November 22: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang November 21: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang November 20: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang November 18: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP