Panchang November 29: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Dashami of Krishna Paksha. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect up to 09:42 PM. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 04:57 PM, after which Vishti will start. Virgo moon sign will be in effect after which it transits over Capricorn.

Sunrise 6:55 AM

Sunset 5:24 PM

Moonrise 02:14 AM (Nov 30)

Moonset 2:04 PM

Tithi Dashami

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Uttara Phalguni (upto 09:42 PM)

Yoga Priti

Karana Vanija (upto 04:57 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:48 AM to 12:30 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:36 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:13 AM to 09:32 AM

Moon sign Virgo

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779