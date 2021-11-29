Panchang November 29: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Dashami of Krishna Paksha. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect up to 09:42 PM. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 04:57 PM, after which Vishti will start. Virgo moon sign will be in effect after which it transits over Capricorn.
Sunrise 6:55 AM
Sunset 5:24 PM
Moonrise 02:14 AM (Nov 30)
Moonset 2:04 PM
Tithi Dashami
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Uttara Phalguni (upto 09:42 PM)
Yoga Priti
Karana Vanija (upto 04:57 PM), Vishti
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:48 AM to 12:30 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:36 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:13 AM to 09:32 AM
Moon sign Virgo
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779