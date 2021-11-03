Panchang, November 3: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Trayodashi of Krishan Paksha until 9:02 am after which Chaturdashi will start. Nakshatra Hasta will be in effect upto 09:58am after which Chitra will be in effect the whole day. Vishkambha Yoga to remain the whole day. Karan Vanija will cast its effect till 09:02 am after which Vishti will start. Moon will transit over Virgo.
Sunrise 6:34 AM
Sunset 5:34 PM
Moonrise 05:40 AM (Nov 04)
Moonset 4:43 PM
Tithi Trayodashi (upto 09:02 AM), Chaturdashi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Hasta (upto 09:58 AM), Chitra
Yoga Vishkambha (upto 02:54 PM), Priti
Karana Vanija (upto 09:02 AM), Vishti (upto 07:35 PM), Shakuni
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:38 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:04 PM to 01:27 PM
Moon sign Virgo (upto 08:54 PM)
Sun sign Libra
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
