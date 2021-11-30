Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang November 30: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for November 30 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Published on Nov 30, 2021 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha. Hasta Nakshatra will be in effect up to 08:34 PM. Karana Bava will cast its effect till 03:19 PM, after which Balava will start. Virgo moon sign will be in effect after which it transits over Capricorn.

Sunrise 6:56 AM

Sunset 5:24 PM

Moonrise 03:17 AM (Dec 01)

Moonset 2:37 PM

Tithi Ekadashi

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Hasta (upto 08:34 PM), Chitra

Yoga Ayushmana

Karana Bava (upto 03:19 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:49 AM to 12:31 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:36 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:47 PM to 04:05 PM

Moon sign Virgo

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

