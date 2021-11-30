Panchang November 30: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha. Hasta Nakshatra will be in effect up to 08:34 PM. Karana Bava will cast its effect till 03:19 PM, after which Balava will start. Virgo moon sign will be in effect after which it transits over Capricorn.

Sunrise 6:56 AM

Sunset 5:24 PM

Moonrise 03:17 AM (Dec 01)

Moonset 2:37 PM

Tithi Ekadashi

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Hasta (upto 08:34 PM), Chitra

Yoga Ayushmana

Karana Bava (upto 03:19 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:49 AM to 12:31 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:36 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:47 PM to 04:05 PM

Moon sign Virgo

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779