Panchang November 9: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Panchami of Shukla Paksha until 10:35 AM after which Shashthi will start. Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 05:00 PM after which Uttara Ashadha. Dhriti Yoga to remain till 12:07 PM after which Shula will start. Karan Balava will cast its effect till 10:35 AM after which Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Sagittarius.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunrise 6:39 AM

Sunset 5:30 PM

Moonrise 11:27 AM

Moonset 9:50 PM

Tithi Panchami (upto 10:35 AM), Shashthi

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Purva Ashadha (upto 05:00 PM), Uttara Ashadha

Yoga Dhriti (upto 12:07 PM), Shula

Karana Balava (upto 10:35 AM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:26 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:37 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:48 PM to 04:09 PM

Moon sign Sagittarius (upto 10:37 PM)

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Taurus

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON