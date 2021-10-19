Panchang, October 19: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Chaturdashi till 7.03pm in the evening, post which Purnima will start. Nakshatra Uttara Bhadrapada will be in effect till 12:13 PM in the morning, post which Revati will start. Vyaghata Yoga to remain till 08:39 PM, followed by Harshana Yoga. Karan Garaja will remain till 06:31 AM in the evening, after Vanija. Moon will transit over Pisces.
Sunrise 6:24 AM
Sunset 5:47 PM
Moonrise 5:20 PM
Moonset 05:56 AM (Oct 20)
Tithi Chaturdashi (upto 07:03 PM), Purnima
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Uttara Bhadrapada (upto 12:13 PM), Revati
Yoga: Vyaghata (upto 08:39 PM), Harshana
Karana: Garaja (upto 06:31 AM), Vanija (upto 07:03 PM), Vishti
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:29 AM
Vijaya muhurta: 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM
Inauspicious muhurta: Rahu Kalam: 02:57 PM to 04:22 PM
Moon sign: Pisces
Sun sign: Libra
Lucky Moon sign: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign: Leo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
