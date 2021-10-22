Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang, October 22: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for October 22 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwitiya of Krishan Paksha
Published on Oct 22, 2021 05:00 AM IST
By Neeraj Dhankher

Today is Dwitiya of Krishan Paksha. Nakshatra Bharani will be in effect till 06:56 PM in the evening, post which Krittika will start. Siddhi Yoga to remain till 09:40 PM. Karan Taitila will remain till 11:19 AM in the morning. Moon will transit over Aries.

 

Sunrise 6:26 AM

Sunset 5:44 PM

Moonrise 6:52 PM

Moonset 7:45 AM

Tithi Dwitiya

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Bharani (upto 06:56 PM), Krittika

Yoga Siddhi (upto 09:40 PM), Vyatipata

Karana Taitila (upto 11:19 AM), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:58 PM to 02:44 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 10:41 AM to 12:05 PM

Moon sign Aries

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

 

 

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

