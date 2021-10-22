Panchang, October 22: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Dwitiya of Krishan Paksha. Nakshatra Bharani will be in effect till 06:56 PM in the evening, post which Krittika will start. Siddhi Yoga to remain till 09:40 PM. Karan Taitila will remain till 11:19 AM in the morning. Moon will transit over Aries.
Sunrise 6:26 AM
Sunset 5:44 PM
Moonrise 6:52 PM
Moonset 7:45 AM
Tithi Dwitiya
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Bharani (upto 06:56 PM), Krittika
Yoga Siddhi (upto 09:40 PM), Vyatipata
Karana Taitila (upto 11:19 AM), Garaja
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:58 PM to 02:44 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 10:41 AM to 12:05 PM
Moon sign Aries
Sun sign Libra
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779