Panchang, October 24: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Chaturthi of Krishan Paksha. Nakshatra Rohini will be in effect till 09:53 PM in the evening. Variyana Yoga to remain till 11:35 PM. Karan Bava will remain till 04:21PM in the evening. Moon will transit over Taurus.
Sunrise 6:27 AM
Sunset 5:43 PM
Moonrise 8:07 PM
Moonset 9:35 AM
Tithi Chaturthi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Rohini
Yoga Variyana (upto 11:35 PM)
Karana Bava (upto 04:21 PM), Balava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:58 PM to 02:43 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:18 PM to 05:43 PM
Moon sign Taurus
Sun sign Libra
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Libra
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
