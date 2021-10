Panchang, October 27: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Saptami of Krishan Paksha until 12:49 pm after which ashtami will start. Nakshatra Punarvasuwill be in effect upto 09:41 am after which Pushya will be in effect the whole day. Sadhya Yoga to remain the whole day. Karan Vanija will cast its effect till 12:49 pm AM after which Balava will start. Moon will transit over Cancer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunrise 6:30 AM

Sunset 5:39 PM

Moonrise 11:29 PM

Moonset 1:01 PM

Tithi Saptami (upto 12:49 PM), Ashtami

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Punarvasu (upto 09:41 AM), Pushya

Yoga Sadhya

Karana Bava (upto 12:49 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:56 PM to 02:41 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:28 PM to 02:52 PM

Moon sign Cancer

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Sagittarius