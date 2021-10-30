Panchang, October 30: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Navami of Krishan Paksha until 2:43 pm after which Dashami will start. Nakshatra Ashleshawill be in effect upto 12:42 pm after which Magha will be in effect the whole day. Shukla Yoga to remain the whole day. Karan Garaja will cast its effect till 2:43 pm AM after which Vanija will start. Moon will transit over Cancer.

Sunrise 6:32 AM

Sunset 5:37 PM

Moonrise 01:27 AM (Oct 31)

Moonset 2:23 PM

Tithi Navami (upto 02:43 PM), Dashami

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Ashlesha (upto 12:52 PM), Magha

Yoga Shukla

Karana Garaja (upto 02:43 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:55 PM to 02:40 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:18 AM to 10:41 AM

Moon sign Cancer (upto 12:52 PM), Leo

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Upto 12:52 PM: Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius

After 12:52 PM: Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Sagittarius (upto 12:52 PM), Capricorn (after 12:52 PM)

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779