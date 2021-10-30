Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang, October 30: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for October 30 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Navami of Krishan Paksha until 2:43 pm after which Dashami will start.
Published on Oct 30, 2021 05:00 AM IST
Today is Navami of Krishan Paksha until 2:43 pm after which Dashami will start. Nakshatra Ashleshawill be in effect upto 12:42 pm after which Magha will be in effect the whole day. Shukla Yoga to remain the whole day. Karan Garaja will cast its effect till 2:43 pm AM after which Vanija will start. Moon will transit over Cancer.

 

Sunrise 6:32 AM

Sunset 5:37 PM

Moonrise 01:27 AM (Oct 31)

Moonset 2:23 PM

Tithi Navami (upto 02:43 PM), Dashami

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Ashlesha (upto 12:52 PM), Magha

Yoga Shukla

Karana Garaja (upto 02:43 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:55 PM to 02:40 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:18 AM to 10:41 AM

Moon sign Cancer (upto 12:52 PM), Leo

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Upto 12:52 PM: Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius

After 12:52 PM: Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Sagittarius (upto 12:52 PM), Capricorn (after 12:52 PM)

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

