You might think upgrading your life means doing more: chasing goals, ticking off your bucket list, and adding more to your to-do list. But what if real change comes from doing less and letting go of things that no longer feel right? According to Feng Shui, your surroundings quietly affect your mood, energy, and choices. Every item in your home either helps you move forward or holds you back. Sometimes, the biggest upgrade comes when you get intentional and a little ruthless about what you keep around you.

5 harsh Feng Shui habits to improve your life (Freepik)

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Here are five transformative habits that can help you reset your life, according to Feng Shui expert Jemma Salisbury.

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No plants in the bedroom

Plants are alive and vibrant, carrying what Feng Shui calls ‘Yang’ energy: active, growing, and energising. While that’s great for living areas, your bedroom is meant for rest, calm, and deep rejuvenation. Too much active energy here can subtly disrupt your sleep and peace. Keeping your bedroom simple and soothing allows your mind and body to unwind freely.

Remove artwork of single individuals

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{{^usCountry}} Your walls speak to your subconscious more than you realise. If your space is filled with images of people alone, it may unintentionally reinforce solitude. If you are calling in love, connection, or partnership, your surroundings should reflect that desire. Choose artwork that represents togetherness, warmth, and emotional bonding. Let go of gifts you don’t love {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your walls speak to your subconscious more than you realise. If your space is filled with images of people alone, it may unintentionally reinforce solitude. If you are calling in love, connection, or partnership, your surroundings should reflect that desire. Choose artwork that represents togetherness, warmth, and emotional bonding. Let go of gifts you don’t love {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Holding onto something just because it was a gift can quietly drain your energy, especially if you don’t like it. Gratitude does not mean you have to live with objects that feel heavy or out of place. You can appreciate the gesture and still choose to surround yourself only with things that genuinely uplift you. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Holding onto something just because it was a gift can quietly drain your energy, especially if you don’t like it. Gratitude does not mean you have to live with objects that feel heavy or out of place. You can appreciate the gesture and still choose to surround yourself only with things that genuinely uplift you. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: 9 is considered the 'most sacred' number in Feng Shui, an expert explains why Clear out unused items {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: 9 is considered the 'most sacred' number in Feng Shui, an expert explains why Clear out unused items {{/usCountry}}

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If something has not been touched in months, it’s likely just taking up space, both physically and energetically. Unused items create stagnation, and stagnant energy can make life feel stuck, too. Regularly clearing out what’s no longer used creates room for freshness, movement, and new opportunities to enter your life.

Fix or remove broken things immediately

A broken object sends a subtle message of neglect and incompleteness. Whether it’s a chipped mug, a faulty drawer, or a clock that does not work, these things carry the energy of ‘not quite right.’ Fix them or let them go. Your environment should reflect wholeness, functionality, and care.

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Improving your life isn’t always about doing more, but about choosing better. Sometimes, alignment does not begin with adding something new; it begins with deciding what you are no longer willing to keep.

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Disclaimer: This content is for general guidance and is based on Feng Shui principles; it is not a substitute for professional advice. Results may vary depending on your personal experiences.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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