Dreaming of becoming rich? Then make these Vastu changes at home

A common man always dreams of becoming rich or having more than enough money in their bank account. For that, one goes to any extent to save money to be able to lead a better life, however, not always does one succeed. According to Vastu Shastra, a ‘dosh’ in the house can lead to loss of money. To rectify that and attract abundant money, Vastu Shastra suggests keeping certain things that are mandatory in the house. Let us take a look at a few of these things.

Picture of Lord Ganesh

Vastu shastra suggests, it is important to have images of Lord Ganesh on either side of the main entrance. Placing a picture or an idol of Lord Ganesha lessens the vastu dosh in the house, thus bringing happiness and prosperity.

Tulsi plant

Tulsi plant is a symbol of wealth and prosperity, according to vastu shastra. It is a must to place a tulsi plant in the northeast direction of the house. It is considered auspicious and guarantees positivity in the house. It is believed money flows where there is positivity.

A temple is a must in the house

It is important that you light a lamp, every morning and evening, in the house temple. Doing so is instrumental in making the atmosphere at home pure. Remember to also keep either a picture or an idol of Goddess Lakshmi in the temple.

Kuber Yantra

Lord Kuber is the deity of wealth and prosperity. According to vastu shastra, northeast corner of the house is governed by Lord Kuber, so negative things like toilets, shoe racks or bulky furniture should be removed from there. A Kuber yantra can be fixed on the north wall of the north section for prosperity.

Lockers

Keep all the precious items - jewellery, money and important documents in the southwest corner of the house. Financial problems can be averted when you place main safe/lockers in a way that its door opens towards the north or north-east direction.

Water bodies

Placing water bodies in the house, especially in the northeast section, helps usher in positivity and prosperity. An aquarium or a small fountain, with circulating water, will both look beautiful and bring all your financial dreams alive.

