Feng Shui Tips: What is a coin plant and its benefits

We all must have heard about Vastu Shastra and how organising our home and work place according to the principles of Vastu Shastra can benefit us. Similarly, Feng Shui is Chinese Vastu Shastra (which literally translates into Science of architecture). Feng Shui provides us detailed information about building a house and placing or keeping sacred articles and things in the house. The meaning of the words Feng and Shui is air and water respectively. This Shastra is also based on Panchtatva (Five elements which includes Ether (Akash), Wind (Vayu), Fire (Agni), Water (Jal) and Earth (Prithvi). There are hundreds of things but let's know about the five benefits of keeping coin plant:

Coin Plant: There are two types of coin plants. The first type of coin plant is original and the second one is fake. As per your wish and comfort, you can keep this beautiful plant both at home and office. Coin plants should be planted in the North-East direction. If you have the original coin plant then make sure to cut off the dried leaves immediately and try to keep it green and healthy by regularly watering it and taking proper care of it. Fake coin plants are made by using either the old Cheeni or Indian coins.

Here are the five benefits of coin plants:

Coin plant is considered to be very auspicious. It is said that this miraculous plant increases the chances of monetary gains

This plant attracts money from all directions. Also, it is considered good to increase income

If you keep coin plant at your home then it can help in saving money

You can also keep coin plant to decorate and enhance the beauty of your bedroom

Keeping a coin plant at home creates a positive energy

NOTE: There are some differences in Feng Shui and Indian Vastu Shastra. Therefore, it is important to consult a Vastu Shastra expert before adopting any Feng Shui remedies otherwise it can also cause damage.