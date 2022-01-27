Keep green-coloured objects in this direction to open new avenues of progress

Vastu Shastra plays an important role in a person’s life. However, many times, people don’t know about Vastu Shastra and hence do not take it into consideration. According to Vastu Shastra, there are troubles in the family and Goddess Laxmi does not reside in the house that has Vastu Dosh. There is an importance of every object and different colours in Vastu Shastra. Today, we are going to tell you about the green coloured objects or things.

Green colour includes green vegetables, pulses, bedding, trees, plants, and clothes. According to Vastu Shastra, it is best to keep the green coloured objects in the East direction or in the South East direction. A small garden with green grass should be made in one of these directions.

Vastu Shastra belief

According to Vastu Shastra, green colour and these directions are related to wood. This is the reason why it is auspicious to keep green coloured objects and things in the South East direction. If the green coloured objects are placed in the East direction then it leads to the progress of the elder son. However, according to Vastu Shastra, if the green coloured objects are put in the South East direction then it benefits the elder daughter.

(We do not claim that the information given in this article is completely true and accurate. Please consult an expert in the relevant field before adopting them).