Home / Astrology / Vastu / Keep green-coloured objects in this direction to open new avenues of progress
vastu

Keep green-coloured objects in this direction to open new avenues of progress

  • According to Vastu Shastra, there are troubles in the family and Goddess Laxmi does not reside in the house that has Vastu Dosh. There is an importance of every object and different colours in Vastu Shastra.
Green colour includes green vegetables, pulses, bedding, trees, plants, and clothes.
Green colour includes green vegetables, pulses, bedding, trees, plants, and clothes.
Published on Jan 27, 2022 08:35 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHindustan Times

Vastu Shastra plays an important role in a person’s life. However, many times, people don’t know about Vastu Shastra and hence do not take it into consideration. According to Vastu Shastra, there are troubles in the family and Goddess Laxmi does not reside in the house that has Vastu Dosh. There is an importance of every object and different colours in Vastu Shastra. Today, we are going to tell you about the green coloured objects or things.

Green colour includes green vegetables, pulses, bedding, trees, plants, and clothes. According to Vastu Shastra, it is best to keep the green coloured objects in the East direction or in the South East direction. A small garden with green grass should be made in one of these directions.

Vastu Shastra belief

According to Vastu Shastra, green colour and these directions are related to wood. This is the reason why it is auspicious to keep green coloured objects and things in the South East direction. If the green coloured objects are placed in the East direction then it leads to the progress of the elder son. However, according to Vastu Shastra, if the green coloured objects are put in the South East direction then it benefits the elder daughter.

 

(We do not claim that the information given in this article is completely true and accurate. Please consult an expert in the relevant field before adopting them).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
astrology vastu for office vastu shastra + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out