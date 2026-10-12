Getting your home ready for the festivities involves more than putting up lights and decorations. It is also a chance to clear out clutter, organize your living spaces and create a warm, welcoming atmosphere for your family. As Dussehra and Diwali approach, many households across India follow traditional practices to prepare their homes for the festive season and new beginnings.

Getting your home ready for the festive season? 10 simple Vastu tips to invite positive energy and create a festive atmosphere (Pinterest)

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According to Vastu Shastra, the traditional Indian system of architecture and spatial arrangement, cleanliness, lighting, and the placement of certain items can help create a balanced living environment. Gurudev Vikrant Jain, chairman and founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, explains that preparing your home for the festive season is not just about decoration. Simple practices focused on cleanliness, proper lighting and a peaceful atmosphere can help you make your home feel more comfortable and inviting.

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Here are 10 simple Vastu tips to consider as you prepare your home for the festive season.

1. Start with a clean and clutter-free home

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{{^usCountry}} Cleaning is an important part of Diwali preparations. Begin by removing broken items, unused objects and anything you no longer need. Pay particular attention to the main entrance, living room, kitchen and prayer area, where clutter can build up over time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cleaning is an important part of Diwali preparations. Begin by removing broken items, unused objects and anything you no longer need. Pay particular attention to the main entrance, living room, kitchen and prayer area, where clutter can build up over time. {{/usCountry}}

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According to traditional Vastu beliefs, a clean and organized home supports a fresh and comfortable atmosphere. Starting your cleaning around Dussehra can also help you avoid the rush just before Diwali.

2. Keep the main entrance clean and well-lit

Your main entrance is the first part of your home that visitors see, so keeping it neat can make a noticeable difference. Remove unnecessary objects, ensure the door opens and closes properly, and make sure the area has adequate lighting.

You can decorate the entrance with a rangoli, fresh flowers or a toran made from mango leaves or other decorative materials. These traditional touches can make your home feel more inviting while adding to the festive spirit.

3. Use diyas and lights to brighten your home

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Lighting is an important part of Diwali celebrations. Place diyas in suitable areas and use decorative lights to brighten your living spaces. You can arrange them near the entrance, in the living room or around the prayer area to create a warm, festive atmosphere.

Always place diyas on stable, heat-resistant surfaces and keep them away from curtains, paper and other flammable materials. Check electrical decorations before use, and avoid overloading power outlets. A bright home can feel welcoming while remaining safe for your family and guests.

4. Prepare your puja room

Give your prayer area special attention before Diwali. Clean the space, arrange idols and pictures neatly, and remove old flowers and unnecessary items. Keep incense, lamps and other puja materials organized so everything is ready for the celebrations.

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Fresh flowers and simple decorations can make the space feel special without creating clutter. Many families also use this time to prepare for the Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja on Diwali. Keeping the area tidy can help you create a calm setting for prayer and reflection.

5. Keep the north and northeast areas organized

In traditional Vastu Shastra, the north and northeast directions are often associated with clarity, peace and spiritual activities. If you follow these principles, try to keep these areas clean, open and free from unnecessary storage.

Avoid filling them with unused belongings or bulky furniture where possible. You do not need to make major changes to your home's layout before the festival. Keeping your surroundings organized and comfortable is a practical place to start.

6. Clean and organize your kitchen

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The kitchen often becomes one of the busiest parts of the home during Diwali, especially when you are preparing festive meals and sweets. Clean the shelves, organize your groceries and discard expired food items before you begin cooking.

Wipe down the countertops, keep the sink clean and make sure frequently used utensils are easy to reach. A tidy kitchen can make festive preparations less stressful and help you maintain good hygiene throughout the celebrations.

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7. Choose colors that give your home a festive feel

You do not need to redecorate your entire home to make it look festive. Small changes, such as adding colorful cushions, fresh flowers, decorative fabrics or new curtains, can brighten a room.

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Yellow, orange, cream, white and light green are options to consider if you prefer a fresh, welcoming look. Choose shades that make you feel comfortable. The aim is to create a space you enjoy spending time in, rather than following a color scheme simply because it is considered auspicious.

8. Check for broken items and damaged decorations

Before putting up your festive decorations, look for broken clocks, damaged mirrors, faulty lights and other items that need repair or replacement. Remove items that are no longer useful, and ensure electrical decorations are in good working order.

Traditional Vastu guidance often encourages people to keep their surroundings well-maintained. Beyond these beliefs, repairing damaged items and checking for potential hazards are sensible ways to make your home safer and more organized before guests arrive.

9. Create a peaceful and welcoming atmosphere

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Preparing your home is not only about cleaning, lighting or arranging furniture. The way you use and care for your living space also shapes how it feels.

During the festive season, make time to relax, connect with family and enjoy the preparations without putting too much pressure on yourself. You can set aside a quiet corner for prayer or reflection, play music you enjoy or spend time together. Small efforts to make your home feel calm and welcoming can add meaning to the celebrations.

10. Complete your preparations before Diwali

Leaving every task until the last minute can make festive preparations tiring. Instead, divide the work between Dussehra and Diwali. Begin with decluttering and deep cleaning, then organize the kitchen and prayer area, check your lights and finish with decorations.

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Making a simple list of tasks can help you keep track of what needs to be done. This approach also leaves you with more time to enjoy the celebrations rather than rushing through chores on the day of the festival.

Make your home ready for Diwali with simple changes

The festive season offers a good opportunity to refresh your surroundings and make your home feel more welcoming. Cleaning the entrance, organizing the prayer area, using diyas safely, keeping the kitchen tidy and removing unnecessary clutter are practical steps you can take without making major changes to your home.

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Disclaimer: Vastu Shastra provides traditional guidance on arranging and maintaining living spaces, but its claims about energy and auspiciousness are based on cultural and spiritual beliefs rather than established scientific evidence. You can follow the practices that are meaningful to you while prioritizing cleanliness, safety and comfort, making your home ready for Diwali in a simple and thoughtful way.