Navratri 2026: Dates, puja vidhi, samagri list, kanya pujan rituals and significance of the 9-day festival

Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival celebrated in honor of Maa Durga and her nine forms. Each day is dedicated to one form of the Goddess and carries a special meaning. During the festival, devotees offer prayers, keep fasts, light diyas, chant mantras, and present the Goddess with flowers, fruits, and homemade prasad.

For many families, Navratri is a time to strengthen their faith, welcome positivity, and follow traditional rituals at home. Devotees often follow a sattvic diet, visit temples, and perform daily pujas. One of the most important customs is Kanya Pujan, observed on Ashtami or Navami in many households. During this ritual, young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the Goddess and offered a traditional meal of kala chana, puri, and halwa. According to Hindu beliefs, these practices symbolize devotion and are associated with blessings for peace, strength, prosperity, and happiness.

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Here is what Krishnan Sampath, senior Vedic astrologer at iMeUsWe, shares about the essential Navratri puja items and the rituals observed during the festival.

Navratri puja samagri If you plan to perform Navratri puja at home, start by cleaning your prayer space and placing a picture or idol of Goddess Durga in a suitable spot. For the Kalash sthapana ritual, you will need a pot filled with water, fresh mango leaves, and a coconut.

Keep the essential puja samagri ready for daily worship. This includes kumkum, haldi, chandan, unbroken rice grains (akshat), incense sticks (agarbatti), dhoop, camphor, and a brass or clay diya with ghee or oil. Red flowers, particularly red hibiscus, and red cloth are traditionally considered auspicious offerings to Mata Durga.

You can also offer fresh fruits, dry fruits, homemade sweets, and sattvic food as bhog. While the exact rituals and offerings may vary according to family traditions, devotion remains central to the observance. Keeping your prayer space clean and approaching the puja with a peaceful mind are important parts of the practice.

Navratri 2026: Ashtami and Navami rituals Ashtami and Navami are among the most significant days of Navratri, as they mark the final stage of the nine-day worship of Goddess Durga. One of the main rituals performed during this time is Kanya Pujan, in which young girls are welcomed and honored as forms of the Goddess.

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As part of the tradition, devotees may wash the girls' feet, perform aarti, and serve them a special meal of kala chana, puri, and suji halwa. They may also offer small gifts or money as a gesture of respect and devotion. Fresh fruits, sweets, and other offerings are presented to the Goddess during the puja.

Many families also perform a small havan or homam at home, chanting Devi mantras and praying for good health, prosperity, and protection. The specific customs may differ between households, depending on family traditions and regional practices.

Navami is also an important day for concluding the Navratri fast and completing the final rituals, according to individual family customs. After the puja, the Kalash may be ceremonially removed as part of the visarjan ritual. In some households, the water from the Kalash is sprinkled around the home as a symbolic gesture of purification and the welcoming of positive energy.

The end of Navratri represents more than the completion of nine days of worship. Devotees may seek forgiveness for any unintentional mistakes made during the rituals and express gratitude for the Goddess's blessings. For many, the occasion offers an opportunity to reflect, renew their faith, and welcome the days ahead with hope and positivity.

Navratri 2026 Dates Navratri 2026 will begin on October 11 and conclude on October 20, 2026.

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Disclaimer: The religious practices and spiritual benefits described above are based on Hindu traditions and beliefs, and customs may vary by region and family. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as a guarantee of specific spiritual or material outcomes.