Undergoing depression? Vastu experts suggest tips to overcome and cure it

In today’s fast paced life, it is not uncommon to find people dealing with stress and tension in their lives. The work stress and home responsibilities when combined together can immensely affect a person which leads to mental stress. When stress escalates it leads to depression which is a kind of mental illness. In recent times, stress has surmounted so much that everybody is being impacted by it. Stress can be of any kind and can manifest itself in different ways. It becomes ofutmost importance to deal with it at the earliest before it takes a toll on one’s life.

If you want to remain healthy and keep depression away then you can follow some of the Vastu tips that speak about the importance of colours and their selection. The colours we wear and the colours we surround ourselves with can increase or decrease stress. If you also want to reduce stress with the help of colours, you can learn these tips. If you are under stress and want to reduce it in your life then use certain colours according to the tips below which can help you a lot to reduce stress or even cure depression.

Light Grey

The light grey colour is considered to be gentle which can directly affect the brain of the person. This colour has a soothing effect and is attractive at the same time. If you are stressed you can wear grey clothes and it will help in relieving the stress. According to Vastu, such coloured clothes help a lot in relaxing mental stress. If your living room walls are coloured in light grey, it provides mental peace.

Light Pink

Light Pink is considered a very calm and gentle colour according to its nature. This colour is believed to be the most effective in keeping the mind calm. This colour makes you feel loved in the midst of stress. Light pink colour brings joy and fills your life with happiness. It helps in striking a balance in your life. According to Vastu, you should wear light pink clothing and consider using this colour in your bedroom.

Lavender

This colour is as peaceful as its name. If it comes to reduce stress, then Vastu strongly recommends this colour. If your mind is stressed you should wear lavender colour clothes and have this colour on the walls of your home. Not only this, if your relations are strained then you can use lavender colour bed sheets and it will attract peace. In a true sense, this colour gives immense peace and compels you to feel relaxed. This is the best colour if you want to feel happy in your life.

White

Everybody knows that the white colour symbolises peace and love. By using this colour, you can feel at peace in your life. This colour plays a significant role in controlling the cells in your brain. According to Vastu-Shastra, this colour brings mental peace and stress can be reduced. If you use this colour in your home and wear white clothes it will help in reducing the stress.

Blue

Blue is the most beautiful colour among all the colours and by using this colour you can permanently remove stress from your life. Not only this, but it also helps in regulating blood pressure. If you look at this colour while being stressed it immediately helps you feel relaxed. Blue-coloured clothes help a lot in managing stress.

Green

The green colour is the symbol of nature and peace. According to Vastu-Shastra, this colour brings happiness and reduces depression. You can wear green clothes when there is stress. It indicates a beautiful life and whenever you are stepping out for an important or auspicious work, wear green coloured clothes. This colour helps in relieving stress and makes you successful.

This is how colours play an important role in reducing stress and depression. So, if you want to reduce stress you can consider the above mentioned Vastu tips to use various colours per your liking and needs.