Vastu & wall decor: Here are 8 points you need to know

Who does not want to decorate a house with beautiful paintings? Everybody wants to have good and unique paintings that not only add beauty to the house but if chosen correctly can also bring happiness and prosperity. According to the vastu experts’ beliefs, right paintings help in the flow of positive energy in the house. If due care is taken while selecting the paintings then it proves to be very beneficial. The artefacts not only beautify the art gallery but also give a unique identity to a house. This is the reason why people follow vastu while decorating their house.

1. It is important to note that paintings should be chosen such that they provide energy and happiness. For a North facing wall, a blue colour painting is better as the colours play a significant part in a painting. Greenery rich painting with shining sun and a clear blue sky is considered good for the living room. Such art pieces are best for the South-East direction of the house.

2. For attracting happiness in a home, a green or similar colour can be applied on the Eastern wall. Orange and red colours are the best for the South direction of the house. For the children’s room, pink, purple or blue colour should be considered. Cream and white are the colours that can be used anywhere.

3. For a newly-wed couple’s room pink colour is considered better. For the drawing room or the lobby, paintings of running water such as fountains and sea painting should be picked. But such paintings should be avoided for the bedroom.

4. Directions have a vital role to play when it comes to the flow of positive energy in your home and hence it is very important to keep the directions in mind while placing the paintings. For positive energy, the painting of the rising sun can be kept on the Eastern side of your house. Religious symbols like ‘Om’ or ‘Swastik’ are considered to be very good for hanging on the Northern wall in the North East side of the room. This will bring prosperity and peace to the home.

5. The family photograph or painting should be kept or hanged in the South direction. If there is a picture of children, landscape or green forest in the West direction then it has a positive effect in the house. The newly-wed couple should have their picture in the South direction of the room.

6. Paintings not only provide positivity and energy in the surroundings but they are an important factor for prosperity too. If there is a right painting in the house, then it promotes the business. If there is a map placed on the Southern wall then it can bring prosperity to the business. If someone has a business in India, then he should keep the map of India while someone having a business that is international, should keep a world map.

7. The picture of flying birds strengthens your financial side. The rising sun brings good luck and fortune, but an incorrect selection of the painting can adversely affect your health. If somebody has a heart-related ailment or if there is a history of depression with him or her then red painting should not be put in the house. Green colour is known to improve the health of a person.

8. On one hand paintings can bring benefits but on the other hand when chosen incorrectly then paintings can bring negative results. It is important to note the following points when it comes to choosing the right paintings. Paintings of Ghost houses, ruins, ponds, wells, weapons, stagnant water, dark painful colours, painting unpleasant to eyes, pictures of animals or fights should never be kept in the house. A painting that depicts a feeling of sorrow infuses negative energy in the house.

