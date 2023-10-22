Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Oct 22-28, 2023 predicts surprises and challenges

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Shaking Up the Stars

The upcoming week will be an exciting and stimulating one for Aquarians. They are likely to find themselves motivated and productive, fueled by the energy of the stars.

The horoscope for Aquarius this week is all about taking risks, embracing opportunities, and finding new ways to approach old problems. This is a great time for Aquarians to explore new interests, push themselves to their limits, and try new things. The week ahead is filled with creativity and inspiration, as well as the possibility of some unexpected surprises and challenges.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week:

Aquarians are known for their independent and adventurous spirits, but this week they may find themselves drawn to something deeper and more meaningful. They should be open to new experiences and embrace their curiosity about others. This could lead to some unexpected romantic connections and emotional growth.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week:

The career horoscope for Aquarians this week is focused on innovation and progress. They should take risks and seek out new opportunities, and be willing to adapt to changing circumstances. They may find themselves in new roles or positions, or making major changes to their work or professional lives.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week:

This week is a good time for Aquarians to focus on their finances and explore new investment opportunities. They may find themselves with unexpected windfalls or facing new financial challenges, but they should remain focused on their long-term goals and be prepared to take calculated risks.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week:

Aquarians should prioritize their physical and mental health this week, making time for exercise, rest, and self-care. They may find themselves feeling particularly energized and motivated, but they should also be mindful of burnout and take steps to manage their stress levels. They should also be open to new experiences and ways of approaching their health and wellness.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

