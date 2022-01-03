Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Jan 3

Today, Moon will be placed in Sagittarius sign (ruled by Jupiter) till 6:52 pm. It will be positioned in Purva Ashadha nakshatra (ruled by Venus) upto 1:33 pm, and in Uttara Ashadha nakshatra (ruled by Sun) post that. Pratipada tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation till 8:31 pm which is auspicious for undertaking important decisions relating to government, finance, investment and traveling.

Those of you with Aries, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius and Capricorn moon sign will have an auspicious day and luck will be on your side today.

Gemini, Virgo and Aquarius moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Those of you having Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces moon sign need to exercise restraint in their activities and plan for the future.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 9:55 am to 11:05 am.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 11:10 am to 12:20 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 1:45 pm to 3 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 8:34 am to 9:51 am as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 9:55 am to 11:20 am.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 12:25 pm to 1:40 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 4 pm to 5:30 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779