Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Nov 29

Today, Moon will be placed in Virgo sign (ruled by Mercury). It will be positioned in Uttara Phalguni nakshatra (ruled by Sun). Dashami tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation which is auspicious for finance and money matters.

Those of you with Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra and Capricorn moon sign will feel energised to complete their work today.

Gemini, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Those of you with Aries, Leo, Aquarius moon sign are advised to go slow and avoid any major transactions today.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 2:45 pm to 4:30 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 9:35 am to 10:50 am.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 10:50 am to 12:05 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 1:30 pm to 2:45 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 8:15 am to 9:33 am as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Leo, Aquarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 12:15 pm to 1:40 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 12:10 pm to 1:25 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 3 pm to 5:30 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779