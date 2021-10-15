Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Oct 15
your fortune today

Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Oct 15

Dashami tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation till 6:02 pm which is considered auspicious for all kinds of money and financial matters.
Published on Oct 15, 2021 03:00 AM IST
By Neeraj Dhankher

Today, Moon will be placed in Capricorn sign of Saturn (upto 9:16 pm). It will be positioned in Dhanishtha nakshatra (owned by Mars). Dashami tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation till 6:02 pm which is considered auspicious for all kinds of money and financial matters.

Those of you with Taurus, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn moon sign will have a satisfactory day as most tasks will be executed smoothly.

Those of you with Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces moon sign will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

People with Aries and Aquarius moon sign should make continuous efforts.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 7:50 am to 9:10 am or 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 12:05 to 1:25 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 1:35 pm to 2:55 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 6:30 am to 7:50 am or 4:25 pm to 5:45 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 10:40 am to 12:05 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries and Aquarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 9:30 am to 11:25 am.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 2:56 pm to 4:21 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 8 am to 10:40 am is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

 

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

