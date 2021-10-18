Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Oct 18

Today, Moon will be placed in Pisces sign ruled of Jupiter. It will be positioned in Uttara Bhadrapada nakshatra (owned by Saturn) after 10:50 am. Trayodashi tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation till 6:07 pm which is considered auspicious for matters relating to partnership, traveling and entering into a new project or business deal.

It will prove to be an auspicious day for those with Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn and Aquarius moon sign. They will experience success in completing their projects.

Those of you with Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Libra and Pisces moon sign will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

The day will be below par for those with Aries, Leo and Sagittarius moon sign. They need to tread cautiously.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 9:16 am to 10:40 am or from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 3 pm to 4:20 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 10:45 am to 12:05 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 1:30 pm to 2:50 pm and 5:45 pm to 7:15 pm

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 7:51 am to 9:16 am as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 10:10 am to 11 am.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 12:05 pm to 1:30 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 9:30 am to 10:30 am and 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

