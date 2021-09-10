Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Sept 10

Today, the Moon is placed in the Libra sign. It will be positioned in Chitra nakshatra (owned by Mars) till 12:58 pm and in Swati (owned by Rahu) for the rest of the day. Chaturthi tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation during the day which is not considered auspicious for creative activities, as well as those relating to education, learning and investment. However, one can initiate tasks which require aggression such as dispute resolution or contract discussion.

Today, luck will favour Cancer, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius. They should make use of the day to complete most of their tasks.

Natives with Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius and Capricorn moon signs will have a mixed day. They can plan as per the auspicious timeline provided below.

However, the planetary position today doesn’t show too many positive results for Taurus, Virgo and Pisces. They can make use of the auspicious timings with restricted activity.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 12:17 pm to 1:19 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 9:00 am to 9: 45 am or 12:45 pm to 1:20 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 1:53 pm to 3:27 pm and 6:35 pm to 8:00 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 6:06 am to 7:39 am or 4:54 pm to 6:27 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 10:44 am to 12:17 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Taurus, Virgo and Pisces should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 10:00 am to 11:05 am and 12:30 pm to 1:40 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 3:22 pm to 4:54 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 9:00 am to 11:00 am is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

