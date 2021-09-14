Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Sept 14

Today, Moon is placed in Sagittarius sign. It will be positioned in Mula nakshatra (owned by Ketu). Ashtami tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation upto 1:09 pm, after which Navami tithi will take over. It is advisable to complete all auspicious tasks by 1:09 pm, and after that, one should plan activities relating to dispute resolution, negotiation or strategizing against thecompetition.

Today, luck will be on the side of Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio and Sagittarius. They can expect to reap rewards in their financial life.

Those of you with Leo, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces moon signs will have a mixed day. They can plan their activities as per the auspicious timeline provided below.

People with Aries, Gemini and Libra moon sign should exercise caution in executing their tasks today.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 12:15 pm to 1:47 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 10:43 am to 12:15 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 4:51 pm to 6:22 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 9:12 am to 10:43 am.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 1:47 pm to 3:19 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Gemini and Libra should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 11:20 am to 12:20 pm.

Government work: Any government-related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 7:40 am to 9:12 am.

Start of new business activity: The period from 10:43 am to 12:15 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779