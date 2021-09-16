Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Sept 16

Today, Moon will be placed in Capricorn sign for most part of the day. It will be positioned in Uttara Ashadha nakshatra (owned by Sun). Ekadashi tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation after 9:36 am which is favourable for activities such as manufacturing, creativity and carrying out any other important work.

Today, luck will favour Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Leo and Virgo. They should make use of the day to complete most of their tasks.

Natives with Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Aquarius moon signs will have a mixed day. They can plan as per the auspicious timeline provided below.

However, stars are not conducive for Cancer, Capricorn and Pisces today and they should avoid starting anything new.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 12:30 pm to 1:45 pm or from 6:30 pm to 7:45 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 12:15 pm to 1:45 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 7:40 am to 9:12 am or 9:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 10:45 am to 12:10 pm or from 7:50 pm to 9:15 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 1:46 pm to 3:17 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Cancer, Capricorn and Pisces should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 9:00 am to 9:30 am and from 11:30 am to 12:40 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 9:15 am to 10:43 am.

Start of new business activity: The period from 12:15 pm to 1:45 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

