Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Sept 9

Today, Moon is placed in Virgo sign. It will be positioned in Hasta nakshatra (owned by Moon) till 2:31 pm and in Chitra (owned by Mars) for the rest of the day. Tritiya tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation during the day which is considered auspicious for creative work, learning and development and matters relating to conveyance.

Today, luck will be on the side of Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn. Most of their tasks will be accomplished.

Natives with Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces will have a mixed day. They can plan their tasks in sync with the timings provided below.

However, the planetary position today doesn’t favour Aries, Leo and Aquarius. They are advised not to initiate any new work today.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Important business meeting with clients, business personnel or new business as well as signing of contracts should be initiated between 12:17 pm to 1:15 pm and 4:55 pm to 6:28 pm.

Training and recruitment: Any internal training or recruitment should be planned between 12:30 pm to 1:45 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 8:00 am to 9:30 am or from 3.30 pm to 4:55 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 10:44 am to 12:17 pm.

Investments: Any form of investment or transaction should be done between 12:17 pm to 1:45 pm.

Stock market: Aries, Leo and Aquarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 11:19 am to 1:15 pm.

Government work: Proposals, applications or personal meetings concerning government matters should be initiated between 9:11 am to 10:44 am.

Start of new business activity: The period from 4:55 pm to 6:28 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

