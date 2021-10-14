Dussehra 2021: Astrological learnings from Ramayana which are still relevant

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami is the tenth day of the Navratri festival. This year, it will be celebrated on October 15. The highly auspicious Sarvartha Siddhi yoga will be formed on the day from 6:25 am to 9:16 am. The festival is celebrated across the country to mark the victory of good over evil. Let us look at the various astrological learnings from Ramayana which are relevant even today.

Destiny over freewill

No matter who you are and where you are, you cannot change your fate and escape your consequences. Ravana, the greatest astrologer this world has seen, could still not use all of his knowledge and wisdom to change his destiny. Neither can we. Ravana had the option of returning Sita with dignity. But yet he chose to use his strength and astrology to avoid the impending doom.

Shani’s blessing to Lord Hanuman

Ravana had imprisoned Shani for plotting against providing invincibility to his son Meghanada. When Lord Hanuman arrived in Lanka as a messenger, he heard Shani’s cry from a dark cell. Hanuman broke open the prison and rescued Shani. As a boon, Hanuman asked Shani Dev not to trouble or cast an evil eye on his devotees, to which Shani agreed. From that day till today, people worship Lord Hanuman to escape or nullify harmful effects of Shani’s Drishti or Sadhe Sati.

Power of an auspicious muhurta

There are various references in the Ramayana where auspicious functions were conducted during a shubh muhurta. “Ayodhya Kand” of the Ramayana has references of zodiacs. Some Sanskrit verses talk about lord Rama being born under the Cancer zodiac, along with nakshatra and planetary details. Marriages were solemnized in favourable muhurtas after checking planetary compatibility. Even the epic war against the mighty Ravana was started by Lord Rama during a favourable planetary transit.

Mind decides our action

Both Lord Rama and Ravana had equally strong horoscopes. Both had Panch-Mahapursha Yogas with five planets in exaltation. Both had Neecha-Bhanga Raj Yoga of Mercury. Both were born in a great lineage due to a strong Sun for Rama and strong Jupiter for Ravana in tenth house. But what separated both the charts was their mind (Moon). Ravana’s Moon was posited with malefic Saturn, while Lord Rama’s Moon was with the auspicious Jupiter as a result of which their life purpose became completely different.

